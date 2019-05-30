Ologa Storey, 76, Sibley, MO passed away May 28, 2019.



Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, June 3 with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake Center, 705 W. Walnut, Independence, MO 64050; interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 1–3 p.m., Sunday at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.



Ologa was born June 8, 1942 in American Samoa and spent some of her childhood in Hawaii. She came to the U.S. mainland in the mid-1960's. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Samoa and to family reunions all over the country. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.



Ologa was preceded in death by daughter Winnie Ramos, son Apisoloma Ramos, three brothers and two sisters.



She is survived by her husband of thirty-five years Curtis Storey, of the home; daughters Josephine Moore and husband Butch; Betty Tonga, all of Independence, MO; Susan Manning; Drena Davis, both of Kansas City, MO; sons Terry Storey and wife Kimberly; David Storey and wife Carolyn, all of Independence, MO; Mark Storey, Sibley, MO; Timothy Storey and wife Patricia, Junction City, AR; sister Alofisula Manning, Grain Valley, MO; Ane Thomas and husband Ronald, Independence, MO and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



