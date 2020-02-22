|
|
Orion Rowan Bell Jr was born in Independence, Missouri on March 1, 1926 and passed away February 19, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. Orion was 93 years old.
Orion was the child of Laura Dyer Bell and Orion Rowan Bell Sr. He started working at 8 years of age to help provide for his mother's heart medications. He worked as a carpenter, laborer and could fix most anything that was broken. He never had a project he was willing to give up on. He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 years old during World War II. After leaving the Navy, he found his permanent employment with the Gas Service Co. (although he continued to roof houses and do carpenter work on the side) until he retired from the Gas Service Co. in 1991 at 65 years of age. He never quit working, whether it be around the house or helping others. He loved to travel and he and his wife travelled all over the United States and parts of Canada. He developed Dementia a few years back and its condition continued to worsen at a slow pace until September of 2019 when he had to be placed in a memory care facility.
He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldean Marie Douglas Bell, his mother, his father, his two sisters Ada Lee Keirsey and Virginia Dale.
He leaves behind his only child, Orion Kenneth Bell and his wife Toni Lynne Crooks Bell. Also his grandchildren, Orion Chadwick Bell, wife Brandy, children Grant and Olivia; Rachel Renee Bell Grosskopf, husband Levi and their son, Palmer; Preston Ward Bell, his wife Andrea and daughter Tenleigh. He also leaves behind many nephews and nieces.
Visitation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., February 25, 2020 followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. D.W. Newcomers & Sons, 509 S Noland Rd, Independence, MO 64050 will hold the service.
Instead of flowers it is suggested; please donate to the 3976 12810 E Kentucky Rd, Independence, MO 64050 in memoriam.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020