Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Otis's life story with friends and family

Share Otis's life story with friends and family



Otis G. Leaton, 56, of Clinton, Missouri, formerly of Independence, Mo., passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, September 25, 2020 at his home.



Memorial services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 3-5 p.m., at Dickinson Park, 1700 Dickinson Road, Independence, Mo., 64050.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store