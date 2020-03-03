|
Owen Lester Anthony, 94 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Truman Lakewood Care Center.
Services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Burial with full military honors will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m., until service time Wednesday at the chapel.
Donations in his name may be made to Harvesters Food Pantry.
Owen was born July 11, 1925 in Independence, MO to Edmund Lester and Anna Fern (MacIntosh) Anthony and has been a lifelong area resident. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He had worked for Ford Motor Company in Kansas City, MO for over 30 years before he retired in 1979. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, gardening and spending time boating and fishing at their lake house. He was a member of the Summit Grove congregation of the Community of Christ.
Survivors include; his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Jean of the home; 3 sons, Dennis Ray Anthony and wife Tami Jo of Stockton, MO, Darrell Lester Anthony and wife Virginia of Lee's Summit, MO and Douglas Lee Anthony and wife Becky of Altoona, IA; a brother, Charles "Bud" Anthony and wife Doris of Lee's Summit, MO; 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousin's, friends and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother and 2 sisters.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020