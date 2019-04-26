Pam Lanigan, 57, of Independence, MO went to meet her Heavenly Father on April 23, 2019, after a courageous 15-year battle with Cancer.



Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 17200 E. 39th St. in Independence, Mo 64055.



Pam was born on February 10, 1962 in Yankston, SD to Maurice and Lucille (Hauck) Frye. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Fisheries Biology from SDSU. In 1992, while applying for a job with the Missouri Department of Conservation in Kirksville, MO she met Tim Lanigan, a man vying for the same position. Pam received the job, but Tim never held a grudge and years later, they were married. To this great love story 2 children were born, Lucas and Logan. For the past 24 years Pam worked for the Missouri Department of Conservation in Independence as a Fishery Supervisor. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for over 24 years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and was a youth group leader. Pam was born with a servant's heart, always putting others before herself, her willingness to help others regardless of what she might have been going through. When anyone new entered cancer treatment, she would be the first to offer encouragement and support.



Pam was a very proud mother, supporting her children in every aspect of their lives from soccer games to dance competitions. Pam considered her children her greatest creation and they were her pride and joy. Pam was dearly loved and will be forever missed by her family and friends. She has left a hole in many hearts that can never be filled. Her kindness and love have touched many lives near and far.



Survivors include: husband Tim Lanigan; son Lucas Lanigan; daughter Logan Lanigan; sister Lisa Fonscea and her husband Kyle; mother-in-law Karen Inman, sister-in-laws Leslie and Tiffany Lanigan; nieces Vivianna, Sophia, and Nicole; fur babies Pixie and Jinx; a large extended family and many friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Ian.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110 New York, NY 10122 in Pam's memory.



