Pamela Jean "Pam" Yarnell, 70, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence.
Pam was born on March 26, 1949 to Harry and Nadine (Aldridge) Harnish in Independence, MO. After graduation from William Chrisman High School, Pam started work as a secretary and worked for a few different companies through the years. In 1982, she married Ralph Yarnell and the two had one beautiful daughter, Heather. Pam was a wonderful wife and mother. She was loving and attentive and a great caregiver. She loved music, specifically Dwight Yoakam, The Rolling Stones and John Denver, and HGTV. Pam enjoyed nature and believed everything deserved to live. She wouldn't harm a fly. Daughter, Heather was her constant companion and best friend. They spent all their time together and had a wonderful relationship.
Pam is survived by her husband, Ralph; daughter, Heather; sister, Betty Vento; nephews, Michael and Steven Vento; and several good friends. She is preceded in death by both parents.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Patsy Forester for being there for Pam during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Cancer Research.
Published in The Examiner on July 30, 2019