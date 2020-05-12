|
|
Pamela Kay Stobart, 70 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence.
Pam was born May 29, 1949 in Salina, KS. She was the second born of three children to Edwin Richard and Bertha Louise (Losey) Kummer. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in 1967. Pam married Ron Stobart in 1969 and had 3 children, Kirk, Jessi, and Zach. They raised their family in Independence, MO. She was a stay at home mom for 17 years and was active in her children's lives at school, sports, and scouts. She did accounting for Ron's business for many years, then worked in childcare and then as an administrative assistant for a medical group before she retired. Pam was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, reading, making to do lists and writing notes/cards.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ron Stobart in 2011, sister Debbie Mayfield in 2010, and her parents.
Pam is survived by her son Kirk Stobart and wife Samantha of Independence, MO; daughter, Jessica Talcott and husband Mark of Lee's Summit, MO; son, Zachary Stobart and wife Cassandra of Hermann, MO; 8 grandchildren, Shelby Stobart, Luke Talcott, Kelcey Stobart, Logan Talcott, Simon Stobart, Alia Stobart, Genevieve Stobart and Cora Stobart; and a sister, Donna Johnson and husband Gordon of Pleasant Hill, MO.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Private funeral service will be held with graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens with all activities under current Covid-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in her name to the Downs Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City, 5960 Dearborn St., Mission, KS 66202 or to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy, Ste 200 Kansas City, MO 64114.
Online written and verbal condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on May 12, 2020