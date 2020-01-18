Home

Pamela Renee "Penny" Romano

Pamela Renee "Penny" Romano Obituary

Penny Renee "Penny" Romano, 73, of Independence, MO passed away January 13, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, Independence, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Independence, MO. Burial at Noon at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

Published in The Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020
