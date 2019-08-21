|
|
Pamela Sue (Watson) Cromley was born July 12, 1952 to Clarence and June Watson of Blue Springs, MO. Pam passed away August 18, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Friday August 23 at Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel, visitation will precede the celebration 10–11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Compassionate Friends, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) or Kansas City Hospice.
Pam was a 1970 graduate of Blue Springs High School, where she met the love of her life Ken Cromley. Pam and Ken married in 1972 and remained happily married until her passing. Pam worked for many years for the federal government, having retired in 2009 as the Division Head of the Systems Management Division for the Technology Services Organization, Department of Defense.
She loved literature, theatre, sewing, crochet, Ricky Nelson, trivia, sci-fi, and all things beautiful. Pam excelled at everything she did, but her heart was devoted to being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her greatest joy and their love for her was beyond measure. She was the best person any of us have ever known.
Pam was preceded in death by her youngest child, Susan Jean Cromley, and her parents.
She leaves her husband of 47 years Ken Cromley, a son Jake Cromley (Becca), and a daughter Maggie Cromley. She also leaves behind her greatest legacy, her three EXCELLENT grandchildren Evan, Will, and Parker. She is also survived by her siblings, Linda Underwood, Frank Watson (Billie), Sandy Maxwell, Marilyn Nixon, Joe Watson (Rusty), and June Wolf (Paul).
Memories of Pamela and condolences may be left at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019