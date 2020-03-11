The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Buckner Chapel
300 Adams Street
Buckner, MO 64016
(816) 650-5555

Pat (Olsen) Durham


1927 - 2020
Pat (Olsen) Durham Obituary
Pat Durham, 92, passed away peacefully the morning of March 8, 2020. At her last breath she was surrounded by the children and grandchildren who loved her deeply--and who wrote this brief biography.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Ben Olsen, her brother Ben Olsen and her husband of 68 years, Darrell C. Durham.

She is survived by brothers Burris, Frank and Dick Olsen; by daughters Carol (Eugene) Culbertson, Diana (John) Pearsall, Deborah (Jim) Lyons and Darcy (Jim) McLaughlin and son Darrell; by grandchildren Clint, Michael, Rachel, Nora, Amanda, Elizabeth, Laura, Spencer and Samantha; by great-grandchildren Nick, KC, Harper, Reece, Kinlea, Cecila, Connor, Maxwell, James and Vivien; and by great-great-grandchild Naomi.

Pat was born in Independence, MO, May 23, 1927, and attended William Chrisman High School. She married the love of her life, Darrell C. Durham, Christmas Day, 1943. In 1960 the family moved to Buckner, MO, where she was active in school and community life. Pat Durham was a renaissance woman whose many interests included art, classical music, gardening, beekeeping, interior decorating, antiques and Agatha Christie mysteries. She was an early-day organic gardener, an accomplished do-it-yourselfer long before the term was coined, an astonishing portrait artist and a loving, mellow nurturer of people, pets and plants. Although we will miss her keenly in every moment forward, we are comforted by the thought of her in the next life, gardening trowel and sketch pad in hand, husband Darrell by her side, and the certainty that Heaven has the Hallmark Channel.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Speaks Buckner Chapel with visitation starting at 10 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m. followed by internment at Buckner Hill Cemetery.

The family suggests donations in her name to the Music/Arts Institute (formerly McCoy Elementary) 1010 South Pearl Street, Independence, 64050. http://musicartsinstitute.org

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel (816) 650-5555
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020
