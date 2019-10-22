Home

McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-6555
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
3736 Lee's Summit Rd.
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
3736 Lee's Summit Rd.
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
3736 Lee's Summit Rd.
Patricia A. "Patty" Rittel


1961 - 2019
Patricia A. "Patty" Rittel Obituary
Patricia A. "Patty" Rittel, 58, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 17, 2019.

All services held at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 Lee's Summit Rd. Visitation 6-8pm Wednesday. October 23rd a Rosary recited at 5:30pm. Funeral Mass 10am Thursday, October 24th. Cremation.

Patty was born March 21,1961 in Independence, MO where she lived with her family.

She graduated from Van Horn High School in 1978. After graduation, she started working for Harmon Electronics/GE Transportation and worked there for 33 years. Patty enjoyed life and making her family and friends happy. She loved weight watchers, where she later worked, and was very proud of her weight loss. Patty loved camping, family outings and time with her grandkids. She will surely be missed by all and most of all we will miss her smile.

Patty is preceded in death by her father, Thurman Marler; father-in-law, James Rittel, Sr. and many aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, James Rittel, Jr.; daughters, Sarah Baird (Jay) and Beth Logan (Dustin); grandkids, Jacob, Jason, Erin, Collin, Jackson and Hayley; her mother, Nora Marler; brother, Bob Marler (Shelley); many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Online condolences to www.mcgilleysheil.com.

Arr: McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 816-353-6555.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 22, 2019
