Patricia Ann Kratz, 76, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born August 20, 1943 in Warrensburg, MO to Alfred and Mildred (Roepe) Lohmann. Patricia is a graduate of Higginsville High School. She was united in marriage to Billie Kratz on September 17, 1961 in Higginsville, MO. Patricia worked in public relations for Saint Paul's Lutheran College in Concordia, MO. She later worked as a retail sales clerk for the Jones Store, Macy's, and Family Dollar. She loved giving her time and often volunteered at the Messiah Lutheran Church, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, and at Centerpoint Medical Center. Patricia was a gifted singer, who enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, and the mountains. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Keith Kratz (Laura) of Grand Lake, CO, Dana Bennefeld (Lanny) of Blue Springs, MO; siblings, Sandra Starkebaum (Wendell) of Higginsville, MO, Curtis Lohmann (Linda) of Higginsville, MO; grandchildren, Jennifer Albin (Josh), Jessica Gibson (Patrick), Elise Kratz, Joshua (Hannah) Kratz, Danielle Sammons (Zack), Shannon Bennefeld, Brandon Bennefeld (Hannah), Aaron Bennefeld; great-grandchildren, James, Sydney, Sophia, William, Ian, Tucker, Clay, and Katherine.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Kratz; parents, Alfred and Mildred Lohmann.
A private family graveside service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Ernestville, MO.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Patricia and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
