The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McQuillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann McQuillan


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Patricia Ann McQuillan Obituary
Patricia Ann McQuillan, 76, Independence, MO passed away August 1, 2019.

Memorial services at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church will be scheduled at a later date; cremation.

Pat was born July 14, 1943 in Rochester, MN and graduated from Van Horn High School. She was an assistant in the Pathology Department at Independence Regional Hospital and then Centerpoint Medical Center for thirty-five years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She enjoyed tending her flower gardens but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband John F. McQuillan on July 8 of this year.

She is survived by son John McQuillan and wife Janice; Joseph McQuillan and wife Nancy, all of Independence, MO Danny McQuillan, Springfield, MO; brother Leonard Monson, Independence, MO; five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now