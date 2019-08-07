|
|
Patricia Ann McQuillan, 76, Independence, MO passed away August 1, 2019.
Memorial services at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church will be scheduled at a later date; cremation.
Pat was born July 14, 1943 in Rochester, MN and graduated from Van Horn High School. She was an assistant in the Pathology Department at Independence Regional Hospital and then Centerpoint Medical Center for thirty-five years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She enjoyed tending her flower gardens but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband John F. McQuillan on July 8 of this year.
She is survived by son John McQuillan and wife Janice; Joseph McQuillan and wife Nancy, all of Independence, MO Danny McQuillan, Springfield, MO; brother Leonard Monson, Independence, MO; five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
