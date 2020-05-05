|
Patricia Ann Monroe, 71, passed away peacefully at the Kansas City Hospice House on May 2nd 2020.
Patricia was born December 4th, 1948 to Howard B. and Rosalie Marr. Pat grew up in Independence, MO and graduated from Truman High School in 1967. Pat was awarded the Aptitude Scholarship to attend Central Missouri State University where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority and went on to graduate with honors and obtain a Bachelor's degree in Public Relations.
Pat spent her career working in various positions related to Supply Chain management. She was a purchasing and inventory control specialist, including being APICS certified. Pat was an avid country music lover. She loved to attend country concerts and always seemed to find a way to actually meet the performers. She loved to line dance, spent many years coordinating singles activities with church groups around the metro area, and loved helping out at church. She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS. This place of worship was very important to her and the friends she met here were one of a kind.
She was preceded in death by her parents Howard B. and Rosalie Marr.
Pat is survived by her sister Debbie Wikoff and her husband Doug of Punta Gorda, FL, her son Brian Monroe and his wife Gina of Blue Springs, her daughter Lisa Bellamy and her husband Tony of Lee's Summit. She has six grandchildren; Lauren Monroe of Springfield, MO, Abby and Jackson Monroe of Blue Springs and Kayleigh, Nicholas, and Ashlyn Bellamy of Lee's Summit.
Pat dearly loved her family, church family and cherished her friends. She will always be remembered for her abiding love and living faith in her Lord Jesus Christ.
Private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Scott, KS.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Kansas City Hospice.
Arrangements conducted by Chapel of Memories Funeral Home, 816-463-4030.
Published in The Examiner on May 5, 2020