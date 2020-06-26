Or Copy this URL to Share



Patricia "Patty" Anne Keightley, 73, of Buckner, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home, Independence, MO; burial in Buckner Hill Cemetery, Buckner. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.



Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600



