Patricia Anne "Patty" Keightley
Patricia "Patty" Anne Keightley, 73, of Buckner, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home, Independence, MO; burial in Buckner Hill Cemetery, Buckner. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Salem Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
New Salem Funeral Home
