Patricia D Menzies, age 61, of Independence, passed away June 29, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer, at the Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by family and friends who deeply loved her.
Visitation 3-4 p.m., Funeral Service at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019. All services at Newcomers Noland Road Chapel.
Patricia was born September 26, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas to Robert and Charlene Menzies. Tisha completed 9th grade. She started her cleaning business with her mother for 11 years. In 1989 she moved to Kansas City where she fulfilled her calling God had for her by volunteering full time ministry alongside Hillcrest Ministries as a resident manager, including Sheffield & Living Bread Ministry. In January, 2005 she started working for Watco Mfg. Company till she parted. Tisha was vessel for God and a powerful one. She was strong and independent raising 3 kids all her own working endless hours. She was hard working. She had changed so many lives with Jesus working through her. She enjoyed vacations, always planned them to perfection. She enjoyed the most spoiling her 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was the Rock of her family.
Published in The Examiner on July 24, 2019