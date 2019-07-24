Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
(816) 252-8900
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Menzies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia D. Menzies


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia D. Menzies Obituary
Patricia D Menzies, age 61, of Independence, passed away June 29, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer, at the Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by family and friends who deeply loved her.

Visitation 3-4 p.m., Funeral Service at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019. All services at Newcomers Noland Road Chapel.

Patricia was born September 26, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas to Robert and Charlene Menzies. Tisha completed 9th grade. She started her cleaning business with her mother for 11 years. In 1989 she moved to Kansas City where she fulfilled her calling God had for her by volunteering full time ministry alongside Hillcrest Ministries as a resident manager, including Sheffield & Living Bread Ministry. In January, 2005 she started working for Watco Mfg. Company till she parted. Tisha was vessel for God and a powerful one. She was strong and independent raising 3 kids all her own working endless hours. She was hard working. She had changed so many lives with Jesus working through her. She enjoyed vacations, always planned them to perfection. She enjoyed the most spoiling her 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was the Rock of her family.
Published in The Examiner on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now