Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kibler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Eileen (Parla) Kibler


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Eileen (Parla) Kibler Obituary

Patricia Eileen (Parla) Kibler passed away August 19, 2019.

She was born September 25, 1944 to Tony & Dora Parla of Raytown, Missouri, where she graduated High School in 1962. In her twenties she became secretary to Independence mayor Donald Slusher, and was proud to have written a birthday proclamation to President Harry S. Truman. She then was President of the Independence City Credit Union for seventeen years and later owned the Lone Jack Chuckwagon Cafe.

Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, George Kibler and son-in-law, Russ Morgan.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristine Morgan of Lee's Summit and Kimberly (Paul) Hook of Pleasant Hill, and sisters Rozanne, Nancy & Linda. She was Nana to Keith (Lindsey) Lamming; Kyle (Nicole) Lamming; Karissa (Nicole) Kramer; Drake Kramer; Ben Miller, Angeleena Hook and many great-grandchildren.

At Pat's request a party will be thrown instead of a funeral.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.