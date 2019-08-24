|
Patricia Eileen (Parla) Kibler passed away August 19, 2019.
She was born September 25, 1944 to Tony & Dora Parla of Raytown, Missouri, where she graduated High School in 1962. In her twenties she became secretary to Independence mayor Donald Slusher, and was proud to have written a birthday proclamation to President Harry S. Truman. She then was President of the Independence City Credit Union for seventeen years and later owned the Lone Jack Chuckwagon Cafe.
Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, George Kibler and son-in-law, Russ Morgan.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristine Morgan of Lee's Summit and Kimberly (Paul) Hook of Pleasant Hill, and sisters Rozanne, Nancy & Linda. She was Nana to Keith (Lindsey) Lamming; Kyle (Nicole) Lamming; Karissa (Nicole) Kramer; Drake Kramer; Ben Miller, Angeleena Hook and many great-grandchildren.
At Pat's request a party will be thrown instead of a funeral.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 24, 2019