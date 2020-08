Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Grace (Burke) O'Hare passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020; she was 81 years old.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. to - , at the Blue Springs Elks Lodge #2509, located at 100 NE Brizendine Road, Blue Springs, MO 64014.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



