Patricia Jean Eastman, 79, passed away April 26, 2020 in Independence, MO, of natural causes.
Given the current viral pandemic, neither a viewing nor a service is planned.
Pat was born October 28, 1940 in Hoven, SD, to Eldrid and Marie Mueller. She grew up in Dewar, IA, and married William Eastman in 1960. She raised her children in Washburn, IA, volunteering at their school and taking several family trips to camp and visit relatives in other states. She and Merrill Oltman were married for a time in the 80s. After living several more years in Waterloo, Iowa, she retired from John Deere and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, living there until 2013 when she moved to Missouri to be near family.
Pat loved to travel, living in and visiting many states throughout her life. Along with South Dakota, Iowa, and Oklahoma, she lived for several years each in Maryland and South Carolina. She also took a trip to Europe, visiting England and Italy. She was very proud of her homes, always striving to make them as beautiful and comfortable as possible; she spent untold hours maintaining, refinishing, and decorating each of them herself.
Always an active person, Pat had thoroughly enjoyed athletic activities. In her middle years she was an avid bicyclist and was active in a rowing club. In later years Pat fondly recalled her rustic and tomboyish youth-visiting grandparents in South Dakota and working (playing!) on the farms, carousing in and about fields and farms around Dewar-and even jumping onto freight trains with her siblings!
She is survived by her siblings: Evelyn, Richard, and David; her children: Michelle, Timothy, and Kevin; her grandchildren: Noah, Niles, William, and Ruby; her great grandson Cael; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in The Examiner on May 2, 2020