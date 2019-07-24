Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Larkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Pat" Larkin


1951 - 2019
Send Flowers
Patricia "Pat" Larkin Obituary

Patricia "Pat" Larkin, 68, a Grain Valley, MO resident passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Saint Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.

The family will receive friends and family from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the chapel. Lunch will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Elk's Lodge, 100 N.E. Brizendine Rd, Blue Springs, MO.

Memories of Pat and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.