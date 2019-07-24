|
|
|
Patricia "Pat" Larkin, 68, a Grain Valley, MO resident passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Saint Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the chapel. Lunch will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Elk's Lodge, 100 N.E. Brizendine Rd, Blue Springs, MO.
Memories of Pat and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on July 24, 2019