Patricia Lynn Lash, 76, of Liberty and formerly of Independence, passed away October 28, 2020.



Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. with the Service following at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, MO. Burial in Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty.



