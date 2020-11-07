It is with great sadness we announce that Patricia Marie Weaver, sister, cousin, aunt, wife and close friend to many, passed away on October 29, 2020 at her home in Ohio due to many health complications.
She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John who recently passed in July, 2020; her parents, Mike and Anna Cholak; infant sister, Joann Cholak; brothers, Phillip Cholak and Michael Cholak; in laws, Howard and Elsie Weaver and brothers in law, Don Powell and Ron Magnus.
Patricia is survived by sisters, Veronica Powell and Genevieve Pinter; brother, Frank Cholak of Sugar Creek, MO; sisters in law Sue Emerson and Sally Magnus of Loudon, TN; brothers in law Bob Pinter and Keith Emerson; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was loved as a mother by Taiwei Lu and his wife, Elaine, and as a grandmother to their children, Becca and Jon. She is also survived by the last of a long line of Labradors, Annie.
Patricia was born December 2, 1942 in Independence, MO. She attended Sugar Creek grade school, St. Mary's High School, Independence, MO. and completed undergraduate classes in her line of work. Her husband's work at Lincoln Electric took them many places throughout the states to live and many countries to visit. Patricia worked in banking and real estate. She also was an artist (like her dear mother) but the job she loved the most was being a homemaker at their various locations and entertaining family and friends. She loved flowers, and before her illness took over, planted and cared for flowers many summer evenings until dark. Patricia also loved birds and was privileged to have bluebirds nesting close to her bedroom window for several seasons while ill. It was tradition that her husband John always brought Patricia lavender roses for her birthday and their wedding anniversary. Due to Patricia's health issues, John took over as a devoted caregiver, cooking and tending to her needs for many years. Patricia was a great cook and John learned to use her recipes while caring for her.
The family expresses special thanks to Fr. Dave Woost for his loving support and guidance, to Linda Monitello for faithfully bringing holy communion to Patricia for many years, and to very special friends and neighbors for their kindness - Bev & Bob; Charlie & Karen; Joanie, Sophia, Laura & Arlene. Because of her many health issues, it has been over a year since Patricia was home. She wanted so much to come home and by God's grace and the loving and grateful help of her dear friend, Lana, this was accomplished. Patricia made it home and she will be sorely missed.
Due to Covid19 restrictions and in lieu of a public memorial service, please leave a memory of Patricia on the funeral home website at www.brickmanbros.com.
A live stream memorial service will be held on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) via the funeral home website www.brickmanbros.com