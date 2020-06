Patricia Rose "Pat" McKenzie, 79 of Independence, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Independence Manor Care.Cremation is planned with a graveside inurnment service to be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Mt. Washington Cemetery.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900