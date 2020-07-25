The Kansas City Symphony Alliance mourns the loss of Patty who was our president in 2016-17. I had the privilege of working with her on the Symphony Designers' Showhouse at 816 Gleed Terrace, Kansas City, MO. She was so innovative in coming up with projects for the group such as creating a video highlighting the history of the house. I was the house historian and enjoyed working with her. Beverly Shaw.

Beverly Shaw

Friend