|
|
Patrick W. Gardner, 86, Independence, MO passed away Oct. 4, 2019.
Patrick was born March 17, 1933 in Stover, MO and grew up in Sweet Springs, MO. He began a career in the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and retired in 1973. He was stationed at many different bases over his career and spent an exciting time in Alaska as it gained statehood in 1959. After his retirement from the Air Force he began a second career at the GM Leeds plant from 1976 until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the UAW. Patrick enjoyed spending time at the Lake with family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards and going to the casinos. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Patrick was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Gardner, his second wife Ramona Stewart, daughters Yvonne Howell and Patty Duley, sons David Gardner and Billy Gardner, granddaughter Jessica Gardner, brothers Jimmy Gardner and Joseph Gardner and sister Margaret Robertson.
He is survived by son Kenny Gardner and wife Patti, Overland Park, KS; brothers Bill Gardner, Independence, MO; John Gardner, Princeton, MN; sister Frances Piper, Gold Beach, OR; fourteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Services will be 10 a.m., Wed., Oct. 9 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; interment with Full Military Honors at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at the chapel.
The family requests contributions to the , 1100 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 8, 2019