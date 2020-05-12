|
Patsy Jane (Gardner) Kissee died peacefully in Raymore, MO in the early morning of May 8, 2020.
Patsy spent the evening previous with her family listening to stories and hymns, looking at photos of her great grandchildren, being read scriptures, and hearing fond remembrances.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence, MO.
Donations may be made in her name to the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
Patsy was born July 21, 1930 and grew up in Bowie, Texas and married Jack B. Kissee on August 20, 1954. They moved to Missouri in 1958. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and found a church to serve everywhere the Air Force sent her family. She served her churches in many capacities; among them, working in the nursery and maintaining the altar. Patsy was radically generous to anyone who needed help. Anytime a collection was to be had, Patsy contributed. She particularly enjoyed supporting her grandchildren in all their fundraising endeavors, buying hundreds of boxes of Girl Scout cookies throughout the years.
Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents, and five siblings.
She is survived by two daughters Karen (Randy) Bordner of Lee's Summit and Kathy (Joseph) Rodgers of Texarkana, TX as well as 5 grandchildren Mary (John) Tanck, Sarah (Chris) Alldaffer, Lara (Ryan) Schmidt, Stephen Rodgers, and Timothy (Eric) Rodgers and 6 great grandchildren: Shelby and Kevin Tanck, Will and Myka Alldaffer, Layla and Hailey Schmidt. She will be missed, but her family knows Jesus has welcomed her home and said, 'Well done, my good and faithful servant."
