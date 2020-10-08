Patsy Maude Chiddix, 93, formerly a resident of Grain Valley, MO passed away peacefully Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Village in Blue Springs, MO.
She was born September 18, 1927 to Edwin Sr. and Lula (Pettigrew) Preston in Kansas City, MO. Patsy was united in marriage to Elbert "Cricket" Chiddix on January 10, 1948 in Kansas City, MO, from that union three children were born Cheryl, Ed, and Arden. She worked for the City of Grain Valley as the city collector. Patsy was a member of the Grain Valley Christian Church. She enjoyed traveling, crafting, and fishing with her husband Cricket. Patsy cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.
Survived by her loving husband of 72 years Elbert "Cricket" Chiddix of Blue Springs, MO; daughter, Cheryl Clutter and husband Charles of Hamilton, TX; sons, Edwin Chiddix and wife Susan of Blue Springs, MO, Charles Chiddix of Jefferson City, MO; grandchildren, Eddie Chiddix and wife Kerry of Waverly, MO, Shawn Chiddix and wife Jessica of Kansas City, MO, Heather Colwell of Garland, TX, Scott Clutter and wife Jenny of Frisco, TX, Stefaine Hilton and husband Mike of Blue Springs, MO; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Lula Preston; siblings, Edwin Preston Jr., Sara Rogers, Charles Preston and granddaughter Jackie Decker.
Patsy's family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. A private family committal service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO.
Her family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Memories of Patsy and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.