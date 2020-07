Patsy Ruth Mitchell "Pat", 80, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 9:20 p.m. at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.Her family will receive friends and family from 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.Memories of Pat and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.