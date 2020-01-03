|
Patti L. Brown, 82, born on July 10, 1937 went to be with her Heavenly Father and loved ones after a long illness on December 26, 2019.
She and Tom, her husband of 48 years, raised and showed quality German Shephards for many years. She loved to feed and watch the wildlife including all the deer, turkey, fox and humming birds.
She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip.
She is survived by her husband Tom; loving daughter, Cindy; sister, Kay Kerby of Springfield; brother, Jerry and Evy Goss of Spokane, WA; 3 nephews and I niece.
Until we are together again, you are deeply loved and dearly missed.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 3, 2020