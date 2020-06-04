Paul Eugene Phillips, 97, of Kearney, Missouri formerly of Odessa, Missouri passed away on June 1, 2020 at Liberty Health and Wellness in Liberty, Missouri.
A visitation will be held from NOON to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Odessa Cemetery.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 4, 2020.