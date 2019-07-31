|
Paul Eugene Wilson, 83, of Independence, MO, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 5–8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 and service will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday, August 1, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Burial will follow at Mound Grove Cemetery.
Paul is survived by his wife, Bonnie Wilson; son, Rick (Ellen) Wilson; granddaughter, Holly Wilson; grandson, RJ Wilson; brother, Larry (Billie) Wilson; Goddaughter, Angie (Chris) Gentile; and nieces and nephews.
Paul is preceded in death by both parents and brother, Ed Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Paul's name to Wayside Waifs or VFW 3976.
Published in The Examiner on July 31, 2019