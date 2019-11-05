|
Paul Kenneth Palmer, 91 years, of Independence, MO, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at CenterPoint Medical Center, Independence, Missouri.
Paul was born on July 20, 1928, to Fred and Norine Palmer. He grew up in Cheyenne, WY. He joined the Navy towards the end of WW II, serving from 1945-1947. Paul served on the USS Dyess, a battleship that accompanied President Truman on the USS Missouri to Brazil for the Rio Treaty at the end of WWII, and then escorted the presidential yacht with the Truman family back to Washington D.C.
Using the GI bill, Paul attended Graceland College, K.C. Junior College, and then graduated from Rockhurst College with BS in Business Administration, majoring in Accounting. In 1971, he earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration with a Finance Specialty. He worked the majority of his career at Missouri Public Service Company based in Raytown, Missouri, beginning in 1956. He took early retirement in his mid 50's but continued to serve afterwards as a consultant for a few more years.
Paul married Elnora V. Maitland on November 9, 1952. Paul was a Lifetime Member of Optimist International where he served as secretary/treasurer, vice president, and Boys Work chair and volunteered in various capacities as an active member from 1962-1981. He had an early teen interest in playing pool and chess. He and Elnora were also on an Optimist Club bowling team for several years. In later years, his hobby was following the stock market by day trading, but his greatest lifetime passion was supporting his family by attending the many concerts, sporting events and other school activities of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His family fondly remembers the weekly Sunday evening gatherings of his children and grandchildren at his house that involved playing board games, watching Chiefs games together while eating Taco Johns or pizza, and Paul bouncing many a baby on his lap.
Paul was baptized at age 10 in the RLDS church in Cheyenne, WY. Paul and his wife, Elnora, attended the Raytown RLDS Congregation while raising their children. They were charter members of the South Crysler Restoration Branch in Independence, MO, and attended there at the time of his death.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Elnora Maitland Palmer. He was a beloved father to four children: Paulette Baker Eubanks(Bennie) of Independence, Chuck Palmer(Jennifer) of Independence, Sharon Palmer Hamm(Eric) of Monrovia, CA, and Marjorie Palmer of Independence; and "poppy" to 14 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren with one more due in January, and 3 great, great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 6-8 pm and a celebration of life will be held the next day at 10 am, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery.
Paul made many contributions to many school fundraisers and many nonprofit organizations throughout the years. Contributions may be made in Paul's memory to: Friends United, Center Place Restoration School, or South Crysler Restoration Branch (youth work).
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 5, 2019