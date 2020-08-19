1/1
Paul W. Brewer
1948 - 2020
Paul W. Brewer, 72, of Independence, MO, passed away August 15, 2020 at St. Luke's East Hospital.

Paul was born July 29, 1948, in Haynes, Arkansas, the fourth of five children of Owen and Lucille (Pool) Brewer. Along with his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a brother, David, and sisters, Sally and Linda.

Paul was an auto mechanic all his working life and for the last 20 years owned and operated Paul's Automotive in Independence before retiring eight years ago. Paul was very active in his community. He joined Shawnee Masonic Lodge in 1998, and later affiliated with East Gate Masonic Lodge and Harry S. Truman Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the Scottish and York Rite Bodies and Ararat Shrine Temple. At Ararat, Paul served as President of Provost, Jackson County, and Corvette Shrine Clubs, Director of the Ole Cars unit and served as a Potentate's Aide. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He had a passion for collecting antique cars, especially Corvettes.

Survivors include his wife, Laurie; children, John Brewer (Wendy), Robert Brewer (Julie) and Kerri Viquesney (David); nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He also leaves a brother, Lonny "Teet" Brewer (Judy); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and countless friends including his four-legged babies.

Private graveside services will be held in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, KS. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Paul's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ararat Shrine General Fund, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129.

You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com.

Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
