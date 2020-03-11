Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Paul Wayne Schnakenberg


1941 - 2020
Paul Wayne Schnakenberg Obituary
Paul Wayne Schnakenberg, 78, of Independence, MO passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born October 15, 1941 in Columbia, MO to Arnold and Elna (Deke) Schnakenberg. Paul served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He retired as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways in Kansas City, MO.

Paul is survived by his wife, Naomi Schnakenberg, 3 children, Tim Schnakenberg, Lisa Barraclough, Brett Schnakenberg (Melissa), 4 siblings, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and family from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the chapel, with military honors concluding the service.

Memories of Paul and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020
