|
|
Pearl Lingenfelter, 97, of Blue Springs, MO passed away on December 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Lingenfelter.
She leaves behind daughters Karen (Harry) Fleming, of Fulton, Texas and Sheila (Samuel) Buck of Blue Springs; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandsons.
A family memorial will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff of Country Oak Village of Grain Valley and Asana Hospice for the compassionate and loving care our mother received.
Arrangements: McGilley Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 28, 2019