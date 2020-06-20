Peggy JoAnn Clayton, 82, Independence, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Maywood Terrace Living Center.
Peggy was born in Wamego, KS and lived in Independence until 1961. She lived in Nevada, Colorado, and California before returning to Independence in 1995. She had been a member of the Church of the Nazarene Until her passing and had been a Pastor's wife since 1961. Peggy was so much more than a wife and mother, or a daughter and sister. Because of her there is still a Women's Bible Study group meeting in Madera, CA. It was started in her home in 1983 because she was not physically able to go elsewhere at that time. One has to wonder how many children were led to Christ because she loved them and prepared and taught Vacation Bible School year after year. As a Pastor's wife, Peggy did so much that went unnoticed as she quietly lived a life that honored God, her husband, her children, her extended family, and the world around her.
Peggy is preceded in death by Robert I Clayton, husband; Orville Kosfeld, brother; Bobby J Clayton, son.
She is survived by Mary Sheridan, sister; three sons, Steven D Clayton and his wife, Kathie of Reno NV, Larry W Clayton of Sioux City IA, and Raymond B Clayton of Independence MO; 6 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren.
Due to current circumstances, no date has been set for a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made to Hope House PO Box 577 Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (memo: in memory of Peggy Clayton). Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600).
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 20, 2020.