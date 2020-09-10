Peter Sebastian Fuetsch passed away on August 28, 2020.



Peter was born in Sausalito on January 21, 1956. He was the oldest of four children born to Gertrude and Frank Fuetsch, growing up in an extended family of many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Peter was happiest in nature, enjoying: riding his motorcycle in the hills of Marin County, surfing in Bolinas, hunting, fishing all over the bay area and barbecuing with friends.



He is survived by his three siblings: Anthony Fuetsch, Franz Fuetsch , Kathryn Strietmann in addition to five nieces and one nephew.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store