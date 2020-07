Or Copy this URL to Share

Phillip Michael Infranca, 73, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 due to complications of heart surgery.



A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 18 at the Deleon Event Space and Chapel, 3235 Gillham Plaza, Kansas City, Missouri 64109.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441



