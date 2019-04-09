The Examiner Obituaries
|
Phillip Stanton Fleming, 51, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away on March 31, 2019.

Phil was a loving husband, devoted father, and dedicated educator. As a high school teacher in the Independence, Blue Valley, Lee's Summit and Fort Osage School Districts, he inspired thousands of students to learn and love science and technology with his unique, fun-loving style. He put his whole heart into all that he did, and in the end it wasn't strong enough to sustain him as long as he was needed in this world.

Phil is survived by his wife Maria and sons Alexander and Ethan Fleming of the home; mother Sheila, and siblings Fonda and Frank (Susana) Fleming of Independence. They, along with his extended family and many friends, will miss him dearly but hold on to the love he shared and the legacy he has left behind.

The family will receive friends from 5:30-8 p.m., Wed., April 10th at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.

Memorial services will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 11th at the chapel; cremation.

In honor of his love of technology and its power to inspire students, memorial donations may be made on Phil's behalf to the Fort Osage Educational Foundation in support of the CTC Inspire Robotics Team, 2101 N. Twyman Rd., Independence, MO 64058.

Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 9, 2019
