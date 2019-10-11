|
|
Phillip Wayne Lewis, 82, of Independence, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Blue Springs, MO.
He was born in Independence on October 23, 1936, the oldest of four, to Ray and Olive Lewis. Phil graduated from WM. Chrisman in 1954. After graduation, Phil and best friend Arthur Clark joined the Marines and served from 1956-1958. Phil began working in the family business, Lewis Cleaners and Happi Day Laundry as a delivery boy at age 16. He remained there taking over after his parents retired. During his down time from pressing pants and shirts, Phil and his wife Evelyn owned a plastercraft business EVECO. After nearly 50 yrs, Phil closed the cleaning business in 2000. He wasn't happy not pressing clothes so he went to work for Country Cleaners until 2018.
Phil enjoyed everything about gardening except mowing, with Hostas being his favorite. Phil worked several yrs. for Keller's Nursery. Phil was a music lover of the 40s-50s-60s with Frank Sinatra at the top. He had 100s of LP's. Along with Evelyn, they loved estate sales, flea markets, collecting glass, road trips, cruises and family dinners. Phil enjoyed wood working projects making bookshelves, cabinets and intricate molding for his entire home. He created many unique items for their home and garden. Phil was a member of Waldo Ave. Baptist Church.
Phil is preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents, James M. and Anna Mae Lewis, parents Roy and Olive Lewis, brother-in-law, Gary Holsworth, nephews, Richard and Michael Lewis.
Phil is survived by wife of 48 yrs. Evelyn (Tootles), son Sean (Jessie) Downing, 3 granddaughters, Erica (T.J.) Bennett, Brooke Downing and partner Sam Bradley and Whisper (David) Coffman, 1 great grandson, Romeo, 2 great granddaughters, Olivia Rose and Everly Grace, brothers, Melvyn (Sandy) Lewis and Delbert of Independence. Baby sister Marilyn Holsworth, sister-in-law, Mary Smith (Tom), brother-in-law, Bud Parker (Mary Jane) of Marshall, MO and his furry companion YoYo.
There will be no services upon Phil's request. Cremation with private services at later date.
With Phil's love of dogs, donations can be made at: Animals Best Friends, PO Box 493, Independence, MO 64050 or Regional Animal Shelter, 21001 E MO 78, Independence, MO , for the memory of Snuffy, Tuffy, Candy, Missy and Wiggles.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.newcomersnolandroadchapel.com
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 11, 2019