|
|
|
Phyllis Jean Weixeldorfer, 89, a life-long Blue Springs, MO resident passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Wilshire at Lakewood Care Center in Lee's Summit, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the chapel. Graveside service will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Memories of Phyllis and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More