Phyllis Marie Carrico

Phyllis Marie Carrico Obituary

Phyllis Marie Carrico, 80, a longtime resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., December 18, 2019 at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at the Meyers Funeral Chapel 1600 W. Main St., Blue Springs, MO 64015. A Rosary being prayed at 4:45 pm. Burial in Blue Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 13, 2019
