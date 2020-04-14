|
|
Phyllis Rebecca Hazlett, 68, passed away in her Independence, Missouri home on March 13, 2020.
She was born on August 28, 1951 in Independence, Missouri to Charles and Helen Rose. Becky was a beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved helping others. She worked for several years in the Richmond School District with the special needs class. She most recently volunteered at Centerpoint Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold L. Hazlett and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Farage; brothers, Michael Rose and Mark Rose and sisters, Mary Arnold and Dolores Brightwell.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Hazlett will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any in Becky's memory.
Arrangements conducted by Chapel of Memories Funeral Home, 816-463-4030.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 14, 2020