Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Quentin Michael Jungmeyer

Obituary Condolences

Quentin Michael Jungmeyer Obituary

Quentin Jungmeyer, infant son of Olivia and Jeremy Jungmeyer, passed away April 12, 2019 in the arms of his loving parents.

Quentin leaves behind his maternal grandparents, Jennifer and Darrin Brown; paternal grandparents, Valerie and Kevin Jaegers, Christina and Jason Jungmeyer.

Quentin will forever be missed and loved by his parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Quentin was greeted with open arms in Heaven by his cousins Addison Gregory, Hayden and Riley Schrier. They will forever be our angels.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 27, 2019
