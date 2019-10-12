|
|
Ralph Andrew Jensen ll passed on to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019, in Stockton, California.
He was born on July 15, 1944, in Kansas City while his dad was at sea during World War ll. After the war, his family moved to California where Ralph grew up! After high school he attended Graceland College where he met the love of his life, Phyllis Hattey, of Bates City, Missouri! They were married in 1967 and had three beautiful children! Ralph worked at the "Marshall State School and Hospital" in Marshall, Missouri, before moving to California in 1974. In Stockton, California, he worked for the State in Social Services for 32 years before he and Phyllis retired in 2006! Ralph was a pastor and an Evangelist for the Lord Jesus in the Community of Christ!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dorothy Jensen, his granddaughter, Emerson Jensen, and his sister-in-law, Kathleen Updike Hattey.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis Hattey Jensen, two sons, Kyle and Cameron Jensen of Overland Park, KS, Philip and Kate Jensen of Santa Rosa, CA; a daughter, Diana and Cesar Diaz of Stockton, CA., sister, Karen Jensen of Woodbridge, CA, nine grandchildren, Caleb, Devin, Nicholas, Ada, Tristan and Alexandra Jensen, Mackenzie, Morgan and Allison Diaz.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Community of Christ, 515 S. First St., in Odessa on October 28 at 11 a.m.
Memorials in Ralph's honor may be sent to "Outreach International" or "." The world is a better place because he "walked the walk!"
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 12, 2019