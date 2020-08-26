Ralph E. Keeling, resident of Independence, MO, born August 4, 1926 passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
The son of Ola and Nellie (Pancoast) Keeling, Ralph was born in Carrollton, MO. He married Sammie Robb on May 16, 1944. Together they moved to Independence in 1950. Ralph worked at Lake City Ammunition for a few years before becoming a City of Independence employee. Ralph retired as the Assistant Street Superintendent after 30 ½ years of service. After retirement he took up the hobby of tinkering and repairing lawn mowers.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Sammie; his daughter Barbara Baker; his three brothers Clark, Ercyl, and Harold.
Ralph is survived by his son Dean Keeling and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Jimmy Jackson and wife Rose, Kim Wiley, Terry Rogers, Shelby Parnell and husband Clint, Sidney Stecker and husband Levi; great-grandchildren, Amy Graves and husband Adam, Tyler Jackson and wife Megan, Wrenley Parnell; his sister Dixie Walker and husband Daley; and several nieces and nephews.
Ralph is remembered for his hard work ethic, his love of family/friends, his genuine smile, and his wit. He was a "roll up your sleeves and let's get this done" kind of guy.
Cremation is planned, and a graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence, MO. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the donor's choice.
