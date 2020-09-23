Ralph Edward Moore, 88, passed away on September 18, 2020 at his home.
Ralph was born the son of James C. and Mary (Bowman) Moore on June 26, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri. He married the love of his life, Frances L. (Witthar) Moore, on January 4, 1949 at 16 years of age. Ralph and Frances were married for 67 ½ years.
Ralph worked at Armco Steel from 1951-1981 and retired as an electrical foreman. After retiring from Armco Steel, Ralph worked at Lake City from 1985-1993 when he retired once again. After 67 years of marriage, Ralph continued to live on his farm in Independence where he mowed his own yard and helped his son Gary bale hay well into his 80's. Ralph rediscovered his love of dancing where he met Darlene Saxton.
Once he was asked by his health care workers if he had fallen, Ralph replied, "Yes, I have fallen in love a second time!"
He is survived by his sons Michael Moore (wife Lynn), Stephen Moore (wife Paula), and Gary Moore as well as grandchildren Damien, Tyler, Ryan, Eric, Aaron, Lance, and Jacob Moore. Ralph also has ten great-grandchildren.
Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Frances, and his daughter-in-law, Donna J. Moore.
Family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Vesper Hall in Blue Springs, Missouri.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., with funeral to follow at 2 p.m., both Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Speaks Suburban Chapel. He will be laid to rest following the service in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Dover, MO.
