Rev. Ralph Edward Nolan, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on May 8, 2020. He was 85 years old.
Ralph was born in Kansas City, MO to Lester and Evalena Nolan on October 31, 1934. He had 3 brothers, Jack, Ken and Jim and 1 sister, Sharron all who have preceded him in death. In 1959, Ralph was joined in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn, who preceded him in death 8 months ago. They were married almost 60 years.
Ralph grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Southeast High School. He joined the US Marine Corps and served 13 months of his service in Korea. Ralph worked for Sears for 39 years and after retirement he entered Central Baptist Theological Seminary. Ralph finished his Masters of Divinity and served several churches as senior pastor; Central Christian Church (KCK), St. Peters United Church of Christ (KCK) and White Church Christian Church (KCK). After retiring from ministry, he continued to teach and fellowship in his current church home, First Christian Church of Independence. In each congregation he made life-long friendships that enriched his life to the very end.
Ralph enjoyed a very full and rewarding life, not only as a minister, but also serving in the Blue Springs Masonic Lodge 337 and was a member in all Independence York Rite bodies. He also served as the Grand Chaplain of the Grand Lodge of the state of Missouri. Ralph loved spending time with his family, golf, genealogy and reading military history.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings.
Ralph is survived by his 3 children: Kathy (Dennis), Ralph and Paul (Rita) as well as 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Trenton, MO on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11 am (social distancing is being observed). Because of COVID restrictions, a celebration of life for Ralph will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Christian Church of Independence.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Published in The Examiner on May 13, 2020