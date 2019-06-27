|
|
|
Ralph L. Housman Jr., 68, of Gravois Mills, passed away peacefully on June 19th at his home surrounded by his family overlooking his lake.
His Celebration of Life will be held at the Local 2 Sheet Metal Union Hall, located at 2902 Blue Ridge Blvd, KCMO, 64129, from 2-4:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service starting at 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
A Celebration of Life, at the lake, to be held Saturday, July 6th, from 4-6:00 p.m., at the Housman home.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, 1000 E. 50th St., KCMO, 64110, www.stowers.org/support.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel; 573-378-4655.
Published in The Examiner on June 27, 2019
