Randall D. Bellamy, 83, of Independence, MO passed away July 20, 2020.A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m., Friday, July 24 at Mt. Washington Mausoleum. Burial will be at Mt. Washington cemetery.Condolences may be left at www.charterfunerals.com. Arrangements made by Charter Funerals, 816-921-5555.